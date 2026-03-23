Daniss Jenkins And Pistons Take On Lakers On March 23

In his last game on March 20, Jenkins put up 22 points, seven rebounds and eight assists in a 115-101 win over the Warriors. Jenkins is averaging 8.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Lakers are conceding 114.9 points per contest, which ranks 15th in the league.

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