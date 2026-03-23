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Daniss Jenkins
Detroit Pistons

Daniss Jenkins

Detroit Pistons • #24 PG

Daniss Jenkins And Pistons Take On Lakers On March 23

Daniss Jenkins and the Detroit Pistons play the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday, March 23. Jenkins' points prop was 14.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 20, Jenkins put up 22 points, seven rebounds and eight assists in a 115-101 win over the Warriors. Jenkins is averaging 8.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Lakers are conceding 114.9 points per contest, which ranks 15th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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