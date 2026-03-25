Daniss Jenkins And Pistons Square Off Against Hawks On March 25

Jenkins totaled 30 points and eight assists in his most recent game, a 113-110 win over the Lakers on March 23. Jenkins is averaging 8.3 points, 2.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 116.4 points per contest against the Hawks, which ranks their defense 18th in the league in points allowed.

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