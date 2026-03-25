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Daniss Jenkins
Detroit Pistons

Daniss Jenkins

Detroit Pistons • #24 PG

Daniss Jenkins And Pistons Square Off Against Hawks On March 25

Daniss Jenkins and the Detroit Pistons play the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, March 25. Jenkins' points prop was 16.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

Jenkins totaled 30 points and eight assists in his most recent game, a 113-110 win over the Lakers on March 23. Jenkins is averaging 8.3 points, 2.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 116.4 points per contest against the Hawks, which ranks their defense 18th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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