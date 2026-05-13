Daniss Jenkins And Pistons Take On Cavaliers In Game 5

Last time out on May 11, Jenkins posted two points in a 112-103 loss to the Cavaliers. Jenkins averaged 9.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 115.4 points per contest against the Cavaliers, which ranks their defense 15th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.