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Daniss Jenkins
Detroit Pistons

Daniss Jenkins

Detroit Pistons • #24 PG

Daniss Jenkins And Pistons Square Off Against 76ers On April 4

Daniss Jenkins and the Detroit Pistons play the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday, April 4. Jenkins' points prop was 16.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last action, a 113-108 win over the Timberwolves on April 2, Jenkins totaled 26 points and eight assists. Jenkins is averaging 9.3 points, 2.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 116.5 points per game against the 76ers, which ranks their defense 19th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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