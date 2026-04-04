Daniss Jenkins And Pistons Square Off Against 76ers On April 4

In his last action, a 113-108 win over the Timberwolves on April 2, Jenkins totaled 26 points and eight assists. Jenkins is averaging 9.3 points, 2.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 116.5 points per game against the 76ers, which ranks their defense 19th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.