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Daniel Gafford
Dallas Mavericks

Daniel Gafford

Dallas Mavericks • #21 PF

Daniel Gafford And Mavericks Square Off Against Warriors On March 23

Daniel Gafford and the Dallas Mavericks play the Golden State Warriors on Monday, March 23. Gafford's points prop was 10.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 21, Gafford put up seven points and 13 rebounds in a 138-131 loss to the Clippers. Gafford is averaging 9.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.7 steals and 1.2 blocks per game this season.

The Warriors are allowing 114.6 points per contest, which ranks 13th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Daniel Gafford

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