Daniel Gafford And Mavericks Square Off Against Warriors On March 23

Last time out on March 21, Gafford put up seven points and 13 rebounds in a 138-131 loss to the Clippers. Gafford is averaging 9.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.7 steals and 1.2 blocks per game this season.

The Warriors are allowing 114.6 points per contest, which ranks 13th in the league.

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