Daniel Gafford And Mavericks Face Timberwolves On March 30

Gafford put up 20 points, seven rebounds and five assists in his last action, a 137-131 loss to the Warriors on March 23. Gafford is averaging 9.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.2 blocks per game this season.

The Timberwolves are allowing 114.4 points per game, which ranks 11th in the NBA.

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