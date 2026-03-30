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Daniel Gafford
Dallas Mavericks

Daniel Gafford

Dallas Mavericks • #21 PF

Daniel Gafford And Mavericks Face Timberwolves On March 30

Daniel Gafford and the Dallas Mavericks play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday, March 30. Gafford's points prop was 10.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Gafford put up 20 points, seven rebounds and five assists in his last action, a 137-131 loss to the Warriors on March 23. Gafford is averaging 9.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.2 blocks per game this season.

The Timberwolves are allowing 114.4 points per game, which ranks 11th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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