Daniel Gafford
Dallas Mavericks

Daniel Gafford

Dallas Mavericks • #21 PF

Daniel Gafford And Mavericks Face Raptors On March 8

Daniel Gafford and the Dallas Mavericks play the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, March 8. Gafford's points prop was 8.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Gafford tallied 12 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks in his most recent appearance, a 115-114 loss to the Magic on March 5. Gafford is averaging 8.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game this season.

The Raptors rank eighth in the league in points allowed, conceding 112 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

