Daniel Gafford And Mavericks Square Off Against Pelicans On March 16

Gafford totaled 22 points and 14 rebounds in his last appearance, a 120-112 win over the Grizzlies on March 12. Gafford is averaging 9.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 119.8 points per game against the Pelicans, which ranks their defense 25th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.