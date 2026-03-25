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Daniel Gafford
Dallas Mavericks

Daniel Gafford

Dallas Mavericks • #21 PF

Daniel Gafford And Mavericks Take On Nuggets On March 25

Daniel Gafford and the Dallas Mavericks play the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, March 25. Gafford's points prop was 10.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 137-131 loss to the Warriors on March 23, Gafford totaled 20 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Gafford is tops on his squad in rebounding (7.0 per game), and averages 9.5 points and 1.1 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.7 steals and 1.2 blocks.

Opposing teams are scoring 116.5 points per game against the Nuggets, which ranks their defense 20th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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