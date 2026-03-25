Daniel Gafford And Mavericks Take On Nuggets On March 25

In his most recent appearance, a 137-131 loss to the Warriors on March 23, Gafford totaled 20 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Gafford is tops on his squad in rebounding (7.0 per game), and averages 9.5 points and 1.1 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.7 steals and 1.2 blocks.

Opposing teams are scoring 116.5 points per game against the Nuggets, which ranks their defense 20th in the league in points allowed.

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