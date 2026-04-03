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Daniel Gafford
Dallas Mavericks

Daniel Gafford

Dallas Mavericks • #21 PF

Daniel Gafford And Mavericks Face Magic On April 3

Daniel Gafford and the Dallas Mavericks play the Orlando Magic on Friday, April 3. Gafford's points prop was 11.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 31, Gafford recorded seven points in a 123-99 loss to the Bucks. Gafford is averaging 9.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.2 blocks per game this season.

The Magic rank 15th in the league in points allowed, giving up 115.3 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Daniel Gafford

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