Daniel Gafford And Mavericks Face Magic On April 3

In his last game on March 31, Gafford recorded seven points in a 123-99 loss to the Bucks. Gafford is averaging 9.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.2 blocks per game this season.

The Magic rank 15th in the league in points allowed, giving up 115.3 points per contest.

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