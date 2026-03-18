Daniel Gafford And Mavericks Play Hawks On March 18

Gafford put up 22 points and 14 rebounds in his most recent action, a 120-112 win over the Grizzlies on March 12. Gafford is averaging 9.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 116.6 points per contest against the Hawks, which ranks their defense 20th in the NBA in points allowed.

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