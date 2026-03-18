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Daniel Gafford
Dallas Mavericks

Daniel Gafford

Dallas Mavericks • #21 PF

Daniel Gafford And Mavericks Play Hawks On March 18

Daniel Gafford and the Dallas Mavericks play the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, March 18. Gafford's points prop was 10.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

Gafford put up 22 points and 14 rebounds in his most recent action, a 120-112 win over the Grizzlies on March 12. Gafford is averaging 9.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 116.6 points per contest against the Hawks, which ranks their defense 20th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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