Daniel Gafford And Mavericks Face Hawks On March 10

Last time out on March 8, Gafford put up 21 points and 11 rebounds in a 122-92 loss to the Raptors. Gafford is averaging 8.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game this season.

The Hawks are surrendering 117.3 points per game, which ranks 21st in the league.

