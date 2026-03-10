Daniel Gafford And Mavericks Face Hawks On March 10
Daniel Gafford and the Dallas Mavericks play the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday, March 10. Gafford's points prop was 8.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Last time out on March 8, Gafford put up 21 points and 11 rebounds in a 122-92 loss to the Raptors. Gafford is averaging 8.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game this season.
The Hawks are surrendering 117.3 points per game, which ranks 21st in the league.
