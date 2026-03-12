FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Daniel Gafford
Dallas Mavericks

Daniel Gafford

Dallas Mavericks • #21 PF

Daniel Gafford And Mavericks Face Grizzlies On March 12

Daniel Gafford and the Dallas Mavericks play the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday, March 12. Gafford's points prop was 10.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 10, Gafford recorded 14 points and 10 rebounds in a 124-112 loss to the Hawks. Gafford is averaging 8.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game this season.

The Grizzlies are conceding 118.3 points per game, which ranks 24th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Daniel Gafford

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Dallas MavericksRecent Dallas Mavericks Player News

View All Dallas Mavericks Player News