Daniel Gafford And Mavericks Square Off Against Grizzlies On Feb. 27

Gafford totaled nine points in his most recent game, a 123-114 win over the Nets on Feb. 24. Gafford is averaging 8.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game this season.

The Grizzlies are allowing 118.1 points per contest, which ranks 23rd in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.