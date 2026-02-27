FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Daniel Gafford
Dallas Mavericks

Daniel Gafford

Dallas Mavericks • #21 PF

Daniel Gafford And Mavericks Square Off Against Grizzlies On Feb. 27

Daniel Gafford and the Dallas Mavericks play the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, Feb. 27. Gafford's points prop was 9.5 as of Friday evening.

What It Means

Gafford totaled nine points in his most recent game, a 123-114 win over the Nets on Feb. 24. Gafford is averaging 8.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game this season.

The Grizzlies are allowing 118.1 points per contest, which ranks 23rd in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Daniel Gafford

