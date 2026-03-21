Daniel Gafford And Mavericks Face Clippers On March 21

In his last appearance, a 135-120 loss to the Hawks on March 18, Gafford put up 24 points and eight rebounds. Gafford is averaging 9.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 112.7 points per game against the Clippers, which ranks their defense 10th in the NBA in points allowed.

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