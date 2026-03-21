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Daniel Gafford
Dallas Mavericks

Daniel Gafford

Dallas Mavericks • #21 PF

Daniel Gafford And Mavericks Face Clippers On March 21

Daniel Gafford and the Dallas Mavericks play the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday, March 21. Gafford's points prop was 9.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 135-120 loss to the Hawks on March 18, Gafford put up 24 points and eight rebounds. Gafford is averaging 9.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 112.7 points per game against the Clippers, which ranks their defense 10th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Daniel Gafford

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