Daniel Gafford And Mavericks Take On Cavaliers On March 13

Gafford tallied 22 points and 14 rebounds in his most recent action, a 120-112 win over the Grizzlies on March 12. Gafford is averaging 9.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game this season.

The Cavaliers are allowing 114.8 points per game, which ranks 13th in the NBA.

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