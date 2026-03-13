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Daniel Gafford
Dallas Mavericks

Daniel Gafford

Dallas Mavericks • #21 PF

Daniel Gafford And Mavericks Take On Cavaliers On March 13

Daniel Gafford and the Dallas Mavericks play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, March 13. Gafford's points prop was 9.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Gafford tallied 22 points and 14 rebounds in his most recent action, a 120-112 win over the Grizzlies on March 12. Gafford is averaging 9.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game this season.

The Cavaliers are allowing 114.8 points per game, which ranks 13th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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