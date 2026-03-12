Corey Kispert And Hawks Square Off Against Nets On March 12

Last time out on March 10, Kispert put up two points in a 124-112 win over the Mavericks. Kispert is averaging 9.6 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.3 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Nets are conceding 115.9 points per contest, which ranks 16th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.