Corey Kispert
Atlanta Hawks

Corey Kispert

Atlanta Hawks • #24 SF

Corey Kispert And Hawks Face 76ers On March 7

Corey Kispert and the Atlanta Hawks play the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday, March 7. Kispert's points prop was 7.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Kispert tallied seven points and seven assists in his most recent appearance, a 131-113 win over the Bucks on March 4. Kispert is averaging 9.9 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.3 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The 76ers are giving up 115.9 points per game, which ranks 18th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Corey Kispert

