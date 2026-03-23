Cooper Flagg And Mavericks Square Off Against Warriors On March 23

In his most recent appearance, a 138-131 loss to the Clippers on March 21, Flagg totaled 18 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and four blocks. Flagg paces his squad in both points (20.1 per game) and assists (4.5), and averages 6.7 boards. Defensively, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks.

The Warriors rank 13th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 114.6 points per game.

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