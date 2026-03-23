Cooper Flagg And Mavericks Square Off Against Warriors On March 23
Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks play the Golden State Warriors on Monday, March 23. Flagg's points prop was 21.5 as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
In his most recent appearance, a 138-131 loss to the Clippers on March 21, Flagg totaled 18 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and four blocks. Flagg paces his squad in both points (20.1 per game) and assists (4.5), and averages 6.7 boards. Defensively, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks.
The Warriors rank 13th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 114.6 points per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.