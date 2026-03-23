FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Cooper Flagg
Dallas Mavericks

Cooper Flagg

Dallas Mavericks • #32 SF

Cooper Flagg And Mavericks Square Off Against Warriors On March 23

Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks play the Golden State Warriors on Monday, March 23. Flagg's points prop was 21.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 138-131 loss to the Clippers on March 21, Flagg totaled 18 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and four blocks. Flagg paces his squad in both points (20.1 per game) and assists (4.5), and averages 6.7 boards. Defensively, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks.

The Warriors rank 13th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 114.6 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cooper Flagg

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Dallas MavericksRecent Dallas Mavericks Player News

View All Dallas Mavericks Player News