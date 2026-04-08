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Cooper Flagg
Dallas Mavericks

Cooper Flagg

Dallas Mavericks • #32 SF

Cooper Flagg And Mavericks Play Suns On April 8

Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks play the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday, April 8. Flagg's points prop was 25.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Flagg had 25 points and nine rebounds in his most recent action, a 116-103 loss to the Clippers on April 7. Flagg is tops on his team in points per game (21.2), and averages 6.6 boards and 4.5 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.2 steals and 0.9 blocks.

The Suns rank eighth in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 111.4 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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