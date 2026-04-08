Cooper Flagg And Mavericks Play Suns On April 8

Flagg had 25 points and nine rebounds in his most recent action, a 116-103 loss to the Clippers on April 7. Flagg is tops on his team in points per game (21.2), and averages 6.6 boards and 4.5 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.2 steals and 0.9 blocks.

The Suns rank eighth in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 111.4 points per game.

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