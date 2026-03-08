FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Cooper Flagg
Dallas Mavericks

Cooper Flagg

Dallas Mavericks • #32 SF

Cooper Flagg And Mavericks Face Raptors On March 8

Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks play the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, March 8. Flagg's points prop was 18.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Flagg totaled 16 points, eight rebounds and six assists in his most recent action, a 120-100 loss to the Celtics on March 6. Flagg is tops on his squad in both points (20.3 per game) and assists (4.2), and averages 6.5 boards. Defensively, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

The Raptors are giving up 112 points per game, which ranks eighth in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cooper Flagg

