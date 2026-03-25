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Cooper Flagg
Dallas Mavericks

Cooper Flagg

Dallas Mavericks • #32 SF

Cooper Flagg And Mavericks Face Nuggets On March 25

Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks play the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, March 25. Flagg's points prop was 21.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Flagg put up 32 points, nine assists and two steals in his most recent action, a 137-131 loss to the Warriors on March 23. Flagg leads his squad in points per contest (20.3), and averages 6.6 boards and 4.6 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Opposing teams are scoring 116.5 points per game against the Nuggets, which ranks their defense 20th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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