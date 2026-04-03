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Cooper Flagg
Dallas Mavericks

Cooper Flagg

Dallas Mavericks • #32 SF

Cooper Flagg And Mavericks Square Off Against Magic On April 3

Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks play the Orlando Magic on Friday, April 3. Flagg's points prop was 23.5 as of Friday evening.

What It Means

In his last game, a 123-99 loss to the Bucks on March 31, Flagg had 19 points, 10 rebounds and three steals. Flagg leads his squad in points per game (20.3), and averages 6.6 boards and 4.5 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1.2 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

The Magic are allowing 115.3 points per contest, which ranks 15th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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