Cooper Flagg And Mavericks Square Off Against Magic On April 3

In his last game, a 123-99 loss to the Bucks on March 31, Flagg had 19 points, 10 rebounds and three steals. Flagg leads his squad in points per game (20.3), and averages 6.6 boards and 4.5 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1.2 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

The Magic are allowing 115.3 points per contest, which ranks 15th in the league.

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