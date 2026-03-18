Cooper Flagg And Mavericks Face Hawks On March 18

Last time out on March 16, Flagg recorded 21 points, seven rebounds, eight assists and two steals in a 129-111 loss to the Pelicans. Flagg paces his team in both points (20.2 per game) and assists (4.5), and averages 6.6 boards. At the other end, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

The Hawks are allowing 116.6 points per game, which ranks 20th in the NBA.

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