Cooper Flagg And Mavericks Square Off Against Hawks On March 10
Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks play the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday, March 10. Flagg's points prop was 20.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Flagg tallied 17 points, eight rebounds, six assists, two steals and three blocks in his last appearance, a 122-92 loss to the Raptors on March 8. Flagg paces his team in both points (20.2 per game) and assists (4.2), and averages 6.6 boards. Defensively, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
The Hawks are giving up 117.3 points per game, which ranks 21st in the league.
