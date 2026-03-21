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Cooper Flagg
Dallas Mavericks

Cooper Flagg

Dallas Mavericks • #32 SF

Cooper Flagg And Mavericks Square Off Against Clippers On March 21

Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks play the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday, March 21. Flagg's points prop was 20.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 135-120 loss to the Hawks on March 18, Flagg totaled 17 points, six rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks. Flagg leads his squad in both points (20.1 per game) and assists (4.5), and averages 6.6 boards. Defensively, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks.

The Clippers rank 10th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 112.7 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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