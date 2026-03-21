Cooper Flagg And Mavericks Square Off Against Clippers On March 21

In his last appearance, a 135-120 loss to the Hawks on March 18, Flagg totaled 17 points, six rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks. Flagg leads his squad in both points (20.1 per game) and assists (4.5), and averages 6.6 boards. Defensively, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks.

The Clippers rank 10th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 112.7 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.