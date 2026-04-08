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Cooper Flagg
Dallas Mavericks

Cooper Flagg

Dallas Mavericks • #32 SF

Cooper Flagg And Mavericks Play Clippers On April 7

Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks play the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday, April 7. Flagg's points prop was 27.5 as of Tuesday evening.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 134-128 win over the Lakers on April 5, Flagg had 45 points, eight rebounds, nine assists and two steals. Flagg is tops on his team in points per contest (21.1), and averages 6.6 boards and 4.6 assists. At the other end, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

The Clippers are conceding 112.6 points per game, which ranks 10th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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