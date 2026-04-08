Cooper Flagg And Mavericks Play Clippers On April 7

In his most recent game, a 134-128 win over the Lakers on April 5, Flagg had 45 points, eight rebounds, nine assists and two steals. Flagg is tops on his team in points per contest (21.1), and averages 6.6 boards and 4.6 assists. At the other end, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

The Clippers are conceding 112.6 points per game, which ranks 10th in the NBA.

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