Cooper Flagg And Mavericks Face Cavaliers On March 13

In his last action, a 120-112 win over the Grizzlies on March 12, Flagg tallied 13 points, six rebounds and seven assists. Flagg paces his team in both points (19.9 per game) and assists (4.3), and averages 6.7 boards. Defensively, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks.

The Cavaliers rank 13th in the league in points allowed, conceding 114.8 points per contest.

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