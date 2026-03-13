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Cooper Flagg
Dallas Mavericks

Cooper Flagg

Dallas Mavericks • #32 SF

Cooper Flagg And Mavericks Face Cavaliers On March 13

Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, March 13. Flagg's points prop was 19.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last action, a 120-112 win over the Grizzlies on March 12, Flagg tallied 13 points, six rebounds and seven assists. Flagg paces his team in both points (19.9 per game) and assists (4.3), and averages 6.7 boards. Defensively, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks.

The Cavaliers rank 13th in the league in points allowed, conceding 114.8 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cooper Flagg

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