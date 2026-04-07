Collin Sexton And Bulls Face Wizards On April 7

Sexton tallied 18 points, nine rebounds and three steals in his last appearance, a 120-110 loss to the Suns on April 5. Sexton is averaging 15.3 points, 2.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Wizards are giving up 124.6 points per game, which ranks 29th in the NBA.

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