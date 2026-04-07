FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore The Masters

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Collin Sexton
Chicago Bulls

Collin Sexton

Chicago Bulls • #2 PG

Collin Sexton And Bulls Face Wizards On April 7

Collin Sexton and the Chicago Bulls play the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, April 7. Sexton's points prop was 22.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Sexton tallied 18 points, nine rebounds and three steals in his last appearance, a 120-110 loss to the Suns on April 5. Sexton is averaging 15.3 points, 2.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Wizards are giving up 124.6 points per game, which ranks 29th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Collin Sexton

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Chicago BullsRecent Chicago Bulls Player News

View All Chicago Bulls Player News