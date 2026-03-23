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Collin Sexton
Chicago Bulls

Collin Sexton

Chicago Bulls • #2 PG

Collin Sexton And Bulls Square Off Against Rockets On March 23

Collin Sexton and the Chicago Bulls play the Houston Rockets on Monday, March 23. Sexton's points prop was 14.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Sexton tallied nine points in his most recent game, a 115-110 loss to the Cavaliers on March 19. Sexton is averaging 14.5 points, 2.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Rockets rank fourth in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 109.9 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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