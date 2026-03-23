Collin Sexton And Bulls Square Off Against Rockets On March 23

Sexton tallied nine points in his most recent game, a 115-110 loss to the Cavaliers on March 19. Sexton is averaging 14.5 points, 2.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Rockets rank fourth in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 109.9 points per game.

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