Collin Sexton And Bulls Square Off Against Raptors On March 18

In his last game, a 126-110 loss to the Kings on March 8, Sexton totaled 28 points. Sexton is averaging 14.6 points, 2.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Raptors are surrendering 111.9 points per game, which ranks eighth in the league.

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