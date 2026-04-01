Collin Sexton And Bulls Face Pacers On April 1

In his most recent appearance, a 129-114 loss to the Spurs on March 30, Sexton had 20 points. Sexton is averaging 15.1 points, 2.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Pacers rank 26th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 120.6 points per game.

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