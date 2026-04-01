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Collin Sexton
Chicago Bulls

Collin Sexton

Chicago Bulls • #2 PG

Collin Sexton And Bulls Face Pacers On April 1

Collin Sexton and the Chicago Bulls play the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, April 1. Sexton's points prop was 16.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 129-114 loss to the Spurs on March 30, Sexton had 20 points. Sexton is averaging 15.1 points, 2.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Pacers rank 26th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 120.6 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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