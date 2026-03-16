Collin Sexton And Bulls Face Grizzlies On March 16

In his last game, a 126-110 loss to the Kings on March 8, Sexton put up 28 points. Sexton is averaging 14.6 points, 2.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Grizzlies are allowing 118.4 points per game, which ranks 24th in the NBA.

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