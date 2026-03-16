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Collin Sexton
Chicago Bulls

Collin Sexton

Chicago Bulls • #2 PG

Collin Sexton And Bulls Face Grizzlies On March 16

Collin Sexton and the Chicago Bulls play the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday, March 16. Sexton's points prop was 15.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game, a 126-110 loss to the Kings on March 8, Sexton put up 28 points. Sexton is averaging 14.6 points, 2.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Grizzlies are allowing 118.4 points per game, which ranks 24th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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