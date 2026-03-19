Collin Sexton And Bulls Square Off Against Cavaliers On March 19
Collin Sexton and the Chicago Bulls play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday, March 19. Sexton's points prop was 13.5 as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
Last time out on March 18, Sexton posted 14 points and five assists in a 139-109 loss to the Raptors. Sexton is averaging 14.6 points, 2.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocks per game this season.
Opposing teams are scoring 114.9 points per game against the Cavaliers, which ranks their defense 13th in the league in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.