Collin Sexton And Bulls Square Off Against Cavaliers On March 19

Last time out on March 18, Sexton posted 14 points and five assists in a 139-109 loss to the Raptors. Sexton is averaging 14.6 points, 2.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 114.9 points per game against the Cavaliers, which ranks their defense 13th in the league in points allowed.

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