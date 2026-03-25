Collin Sexton And Bulls Square Off Against 76ers On March 25

Sexton put up 25 points and three steals in his last action, a 132-124 win over the Rockets on March 23. Sexton is averaging 14.7 points, 2.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 116.2 points per contest against the 76ers, which ranks their defense 17th in the league in points allowed.

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