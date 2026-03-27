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Collin Murray-Boyles
Toronto Raptors

Collin Murray-Boyles

Toronto Raptors • #12 PF

Collin Murray-Boyles And Raptors Take On Pelicans On March 27

Collin Murray-Boyles and the Toronto Raptors play the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, March 27. Murray-Boyles' points prop was 7.5 as of Friday evening.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 119-94 loss to the Clippers on March 25, Murray-Boyles had 10 points. Murray-Boyles is averaging 7.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.0 block per game this season.

The Pelicans are allowing 119.3 points per game, which ranks 24th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Collin Murray-Boyles

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