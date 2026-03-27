Collin Murray-Boyles And Raptors Take On Pelicans On March 27

In his last appearance, a 119-94 loss to the Clippers on March 25, Murray-Boyles had 10 points. Murray-Boyles is averaging 7.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.0 block per game this season.

The Pelicans are allowing 119.3 points per game, which ranks 24th in the league.

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