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Collin Murray-Boyles
Toronto Raptors

Collin Murray-Boyles

Toronto Raptors • #12 PF

Collin Murray-Boyles And Raptors Face Kings On April 1

Collin Murray-Boyles and the Toronto Raptors play the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, April 1. Murray-Boyles' points prop was 10.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Murray-Boyles tallied 14 points, 10 rebounds and two steals in his last appearance, a 127-116 loss to the Pistons on March 31. Murray-Boyles is averaging 8.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.0 block per game this season.

The Kings are conceding 121.1 points per game, which ranks 27th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Collin Murray-Boyles

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