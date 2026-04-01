Collin Murray-Boyles And Raptors Face Kings On April 1

Murray-Boyles tallied 14 points, 10 rebounds and two steals in his last appearance, a 127-116 loss to the Pistons on March 31. Murray-Boyles is averaging 8.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.0 block per game this season.

The Kings are conceding 121.1 points per game, which ranks 27th in the league.

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