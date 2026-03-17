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Collin Gillespie
Phoenix Suns

Collin Gillespie

Phoenix Suns • #12 PG

Collin Gillespie And Suns Play Timberwolves On March 17

Collin Gillespie and the Phoenix Suns play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday, March 17. Gillespie's points prop was 11.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 16, Gillespie posted three points and two steals in a 120-112 loss to the Celtics. Gillespie is averaging 13.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Timberwolves are surrendering 115.2 points per game, which ranks 15th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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