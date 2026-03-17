Collin Gillespie And Suns Play Timberwolves On March 17

Last time out on March 16, Gillespie posted three points and two steals in a 120-112 loss to the Celtics. Gillespie is averaging 13.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Timberwolves are surrendering 115.2 points per game, which ranks 15th in the NBA.

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