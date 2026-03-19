Collin Gillespie And Suns Square Off Against Spurs On March 19

In his last game on March 17, Gillespie put up 12 points and seven assists in a 116-104 loss to the Timberwolves. Gillespie is averaging 13.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Spurs are giving up 111.7 points per game, which ranks seventh in the league.

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