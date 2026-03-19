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Collin Gillespie
Phoenix Suns

Collin Gillespie

Phoenix Suns • #12 PG

Collin Gillespie And Suns Square Off Against Spurs On March 19

Collin Gillespie and the Phoenix Suns play the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday, March 19. Gillespie's points prop was 12.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 17, Gillespie put up 12 points and seven assists in a 116-104 loss to the Timberwolves. Gillespie is averaging 13.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Spurs are giving up 111.7 points per game, which ranks seventh in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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