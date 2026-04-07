Collin Gillespie And Suns Take On Rockets On April 7

Gillespie tallied nine points in his last game, a 120-110 win over the Bulls on April 5. Gillespie is averaging 12.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Rockets are conceding 110 points per contest, which ranks fourth in the league.

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