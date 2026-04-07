FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore The Masters

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Collin Gillespie
Phoenix Suns

Collin Gillespie

Phoenix Suns • #12 PG

Collin Gillespie And Suns Take On Rockets On April 7

Collin Gillespie and the Phoenix Suns play the Houston Rockets on Tuesday, April 7. Gillespie's points prop was 9.5 as of Tuesday evening.

What It Means

Gillespie tallied nine points in his last game, a 120-110 win over the Bulls on April 5. Gillespie is averaging 12.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Rockets are conceding 110 points per contest, which ranks fourth in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Collin Gillespie

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Phoenix SunsRecent Phoenix Suns Player News

View All Phoenix Suns Player News