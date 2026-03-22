Collin Gillespie And Suns Face Raptors On March 22

Gillespie tallied 18 points and six assists in his most recent game, a 108-105 loss to the Bucks on March 21. Gillespie is averaging 13.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Raptors are giving up 112.0 points per contest, which ranks eighth in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.