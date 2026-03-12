FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Collin Gillespie
Phoenix Suns

Collin Gillespie

Phoenix Suns • #12 PG

Collin Gillespie And Suns Face Pacers On March 12

Collin Gillespie and the Phoenix Suns play the Indiana Pacers on Thursday, March 12. Gillespie's points prop was 13.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 10, Gillespie put up 12 points, nine rebounds, nine assists and two steals in a 129-114 win over the Bucks. Gillespie is averaging 13.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 119.9 points per game against the Pacers, which ranks their defense 25th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Collin Gillespie

