Collin Gillespie And Suns Square Off Against Nuggets On March 24

Gillespie totaled 16 points in his most recent action, a 120-98 win over the Raptors on March 22. Gillespie is averaging 13.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Nuggets are conceding 116.4 points per game, which ranks 18th in the league.

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