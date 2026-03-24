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Collin Gillespie
Phoenix Suns

Collin Gillespie

Phoenix Suns • #12 PG

Collin Gillespie And Suns Square Off Against Nuggets On March 24

Collin Gillespie and the Phoenix Suns play the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday, March 24. Gillespie's points prop was 13.5 as of Tuesday evening.

What It Means

Gillespie totaled 16 points in his most recent action, a 120-98 win over the Raptors on March 22. Gillespie is averaging 13.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Nuggets are conceding 116.4 points per game, which ranks 18th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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