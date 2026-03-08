FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Collin Gillespie
Phoenix Suns

Collin Gillespie

Phoenix Suns • #12 PG

Collin Gillespie And Suns Take On Hornets On March 8

Collin Gillespie and the Phoenix Suns play the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday, March 8. Gillespie's points prop was 12.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Gillespie tallied 12 points, six rebounds and six assists in his last appearance, a 118-116 win over the Pelicans on March 6. Gillespie is averaging 13.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Hornets rank 10th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 112.5 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Collin Gillespie

