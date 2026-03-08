Collin Gillespie And Suns Take On Hornets On March 8

Gillespie tallied 12 points, six rebounds and six assists in his last appearance, a 118-116 win over the Pelicans on March 6. Gillespie is averaging 13.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Hornets rank 10th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 112.5 points per contest.

