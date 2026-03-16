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Collin Gillespie
Phoenix Suns

Collin Gillespie

Phoenix Suns • #12 PG

Collin Gillespie And Suns Face Celtics On March 16

Collin Gillespie and the Phoenix Suns play the Boston Celtics on Monday, March 16. Gillespie's points prop was 10.5 as of Monday evening.

What It Means

Gillespie tallied in his last action, a 122-115 loss to the Raptors on March 13. Gillespie is averaging 13.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Celtics rank first in the league in points allowed, giving up 107.0 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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