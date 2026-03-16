Collin Gillespie And Suns Face Celtics On March 16

Gillespie tallied in his last action, a 122-115 loss to the Raptors on March 13. Gillespie is averaging 13.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Celtics rank first in the league in points allowed, giving up 107.0 points per game.

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