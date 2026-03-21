Collin Gillespie And Suns Play Bucks On March 21

Gillespie tallied 24 points, six assists and two steals in his most recent game, a 101-100 loss to the Spurs on March 19. Gillespie is averaging 13.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Bucks rank 18th in the league in points allowed, giving up 116.4 points per game.

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