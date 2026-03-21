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Collin Gillespie
Phoenix Suns

Collin Gillespie

Phoenix Suns • #12 PG

Collin Gillespie And Suns Play Bucks On March 21

Collin Gillespie and the Phoenix Suns play the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday, March 21. Gillespie's points prop was 12.5 as of Saturday evening.

What It Means

Gillespie tallied 24 points, six assists and two steals in his most recent game, a 101-100 loss to the Spurs on March 19. Gillespie is averaging 13.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Bucks rank 18th in the league in points allowed, giving up 116.4 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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