Collin Gillespie
Phoenix Suns

Collin Gillespie

Phoenix Suns • #12 PG

Collin Gillespie And Suns Take On Bucks On March 10

Collin Gillespie and the Phoenix Suns play the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday, March 10. Gillespie's points prop was 13.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 8, Gillespie put up 24 points and four assists in a 111-99 win over the Hornets. Gillespie is averaging 13.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Bucks are giving up 115.8 points per contest, which ranks 17th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Collin Gillespie

