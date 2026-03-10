Collin Gillespie And Suns Take On Bucks On March 10

In his last game on March 8, Gillespie put up 24 points and four assists in a 111-99 win over the Hornets. Gillespie is averaging 13.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Bucks are giving up 115.8 points per contest, which ranks 17th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.