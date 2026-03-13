FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Cody Williams
Utah Jazz

Cody Williams

Utah Jazz • #5 SG

Cody Williams And Jazz Take On Trail Blazers On March 13

Cody Williams and the Utah Jazz play the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday, March 13. Williams' points prop was 9.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Williams totaled 10 points and five assists in his last action, a 134-117 loss to the Knicks on March 11. Williams is averaging 6.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Trail Blazers are giving up 117.8 points per contest, which ranks 23rd in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cody Williams

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Utah JazzRecent Utah Jazz Player News

View All Utah Jazz Player News