Cody Williams And Jazz Take On Trail Blazers On March 13

Williams totaled 10 points and five assists in his last action, a 134-117 loss to the Knicks on March 11. Williams is averaging 6.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Trail Blazers are giving up 117.8 points per contest, which ranks 23rd in the NBA.

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