Cody Williams And Jazz Square Off Against Timberwolves On March 18
Cody Williams and the Utah Jazz play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, March 18. Williams' points prop was 12.5 as of Wednesday evening.
What It Means
Williams tallied 34 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in his last game, a 116-111 loss to the Kings on March 15. Williams is averaging 7.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.
Opposing teams are scoring 115.0 points per game against the Timberwolves, which ranks their defense 15th in the NBA in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.