Cody Williams And Jazz Take On Suns On March 28
Cody Williams and the Utah Jazz play the Phoenix Suns on Saturday, March 28. Williams' points prop was 13.5 as of Saturday evening.
What It Means
In his last game on March 27, Williams recorded 24 points, seven assists and two steals in a 135-129 loss to the Nuggets. Williams is averaging 8.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.
Opposing teams are scoring 111.2 points per game against the Suns, which ranks their defense sixth in the league in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.