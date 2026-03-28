Cody Williams And Jazz Take On Suns On March 28

In his last game on March 27, Williams recorded 24 points, seven assists and two steals in a 135-129 loss to the Nuggets. Williams is averaging 8.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 111.2 points per game against the Suns, which ranks their defense sixth in the league in points allowed.

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